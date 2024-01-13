GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Some people are trying to finish me, says H.D. Revanna

January 13, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, on Saturday that there had been a threat to his life.

In a press conference in Hassan, Mr. Revanna said that the day JD(S) worker and his close confidant Krishne Gowda were murdered, he was the target of the accused. “Some people have hatched a conspiracy to finish me. But I am not afraid of all such things,” he said.

Two people accused in the murder of Krishne Gowda had not been arrested yet. “I know who are all behind them. Those who try to finish Deve Gowda’s family will see one day their trick hitting them back,” he said.

Krishne Gowda, 55, a businessman who had identified with the JD(S), was murdered near his granite firm on the outskirts of Hassan, on August 9, 2023.

It is not clear if Revanna had filed a complaint with the police regarding the threat to his life. When The Hindu contacted Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha and asked about the former Minister facing a threat to his life, the officer said she would look into it.

