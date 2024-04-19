GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Some parts of Bengaluru receive light drizzle

April 19, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Pockets of western Bengaluru, like Tavarekere, received heavier but brief spell of rain on Friday.

Pockets of western Bengaluru, like Tavarekere, received heavier but brief spell of rain on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A few parts of Bengaluru city received a light drizzle on Friday, which is the first of the year so far.

Bengaluru has been witnessing a hot and humid summer with rain eluding the city for over six months. However, some parts of the city received light drizzles much to the delight of Bengalureans as they took to social media to post videos of the rain in Kengeri and Yelahanka. Pockets of western Bengaluru, like Tavarekere, received heavier but brief spell of rain.

“First rains of the year were reported in parts of the city at Yelahanka, Hesaraghatta, Chikkabanawara, Kengeri this evening,” posted Karnataka Weather @Bnglrweatherman on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

At 4 p.m., the IMD issued a nowcast stating “light to moderate thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph is likely at isolated places over Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi, and Raichur districts.”

However, the IMD’s observation data recorded at 5.30 p.m. stated that the three stations - Bengaluru City, Kempegowda International Airport, HAL airport -- received 0 mm rainfall. “We had issued a warning that there would be rainfall, but none of our observatory has recorded any rainfall so far,” said an IMD official.

However, the rainfall details (zone wise) in Varuna Mitra, the 24x7 help desk of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, showed that Rajarajeshwarinagar zone recorded an average rainfall of 0.13 mm, while the other zones recorded no rainfall.

Though there was a light drizzle in some parts of the city, the maximum temperature recorded at Bengaluru city was 36.6°C, Kempegowda International Airport and HAL airport was 37.1°C and 36.9°C, respectively.

