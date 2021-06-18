Some parts of Belagavi district continue to get heavy rainfall

Belagavi

18 June 2021 23:44 IST

District administration has identified 377 villages that could suffer from floods

Some parts of Belagavi district continued to receive heavy rains on Friday, though the intensity was less in other parts.

Rainfall was heavy in the western and the northern taluks like Belagavi, Khanapur, and Gokak while other taluks like Ramdurg and Athani had reduced rainfall.

As many as 12 villages, including Mamadapur, Hunnaragi and Kunnur near Chikkodi, were cut off from the main land. Water is expected to recede by Saturday as rains in Belagavi district have reduced, officers said.

Bridges in Jatrat, Akkol, Bhoj, Karadaga, Naganur, Sankeshwar, and Bheevshi villages continued to remain under water.

The district administration has identified 377 villages that could suffer from floods. M.G. Hiremath, Deputy Commissioner visited Jatrat and Akkol near Nippani on Friday. He said the district administration was geared up to face any calamity. If needed, we will open relief centres, he said.

The Swayambhoo Anjaneya Temple on the banks of the Malaprabha at Habbanatti village in Khanapur was nearly immersed following heavy rains in Khanapur taluk. Inflow into the Hidkal dam over the Ghataprabha river crossed 35,000 cusecs. The outflow was at the rate of 88 cusecs and the dam with 51 tmcft of storage capacity has only around 9.9 tmcft of stored water. In Renuka Sagar dam on the Malaprabha, inflow was at the rate of 2,625 cusecs against the outflow of 194 cusecs. There is 11 tmcft of water in the dam with a total storage of 37.73 tmcft of water.