GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Some Panchamasali leaders stage protest in Belagavi against Murugesh Nirani

April 12, 2024 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Some Lingayat Panchamasali leaders stage a protest in Belagavi on Friday against the former Minister and BJP leader Murugesh Nirani’s statement questioning the caste of Mrinal Hebbalkar, Congress candidate from Belagavi.

Mr, Nirani had said that Mrinal Hebbalkar was not a Panchamasali leader as his father Ravindra Hebbalkar was a Banajiga, while his mother and Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar was born in a Panchamasali family.

They took out a mock funeral procession of the former Minister in an effigy, slapped his images with slippers and shouted slogans against him.

They said that Mr. Nirani was making insulting remarks against Ms. Hebbalkar and Mrinal Hebbalkar. They threatened to intensify the agitation against him if he did not stop it.

A community leader R.K. Patil asked Mr. Nirani not to disrupt the campaign of Mrinal Hebbalkar by making baseless remarks about his caste. Ms. Hebbalkar is a senior leader of the community. “She has led our agitation for reservation and we have accepted her. Her son is also our community leader. We will not tolerate any ill intentioned campaign against him,” Mr. Patil said.

He said that Mr. Nirani has impressed upon the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai not to include Panchamasali community among 2A category. He challenged him to swear before Lord Manjunatheshwara in Dharmasthala and deny this allegation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.