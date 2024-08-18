Some organisations oppose permission for investigation against Siddaramaiah

Some Dalit and Kuruba organisations have condemned the permission given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot allowing investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Dalit Sangharsh Samiti and Sangolli Rayanna Horata Samiti members have condemned the Governor’s decision to give permission for investigation.

The Governor is not exercising his Constitutional duties but acting as a political agent of the ruling BJP at the Centre. This is not only anti-Constitutional but also illegal and immoral, they said.

The same Governor, who was sitting on similar requests against leaders of other parties, has swiftly issued a sanction against Mr. Siddaramaiah. This is only to bring the Chief Minister a bad name, DSS leader Anil Beldar said.

“We are sending a letter to the President, complaining against the Governor,” he added.

Regional coordinator of Sangolli Rayanna Horata Samiti Ambanna Siragonda said that protests will be organised across the State, at the village, taluk and district levels. “The decision is only to destabilise the Congress government in the State. That the BJP is an anti-Dalit, anti-Muslim and anti-backward classes party is proved by such actions,” he said.