GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Some organisations oppose permission for investigation against Siddaramaiah

Published - August 18, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Some Dalit and Kuruba organisations have condemned the permission given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot allowing investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Dalit Sangharsh Samiti and Sangolli Rayanna Horata Samiti members have condemned the Governor’s decision to give permission for investigation.

The Governor is not exercising his Constitutional duties but acting as a political agent of the ruling BJP at the Centre. This is not only anti-Constitutional but also illegal and immoral, they said.

The same Governor, who was sitting on similar requests against leaders of other parties, has swiftly issued a sanction against Mr. Siddaramaiah. This is only to bring the Chief Minister a bad name, DSS leader Anil Beldar said.

“We are sending a letter to the President, complaining against the Governor,” he added.

Regional coordinator of Sangolli Rayanna Horata Samiti Ambanna Siragonda said that protests will be organised across the State, at the village, taluk and district levels. “The decision is only to destabilise the Congress government in the State. That the BJP is an anti-Dalit, anti-Muslim and anti-backward classes party is proved by such actions,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.