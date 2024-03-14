Some MPs re-nominated in northwestern Karnataka

March 14, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Belagavi

The BJP leadership has decided to continue MPs in three of the four seats in northwestern Karnataka.

Ramesh Jigajinagi, Parvatagouda Chandanagouda Gaddigoudar from Bagalkot and Anna Saheb Jolle from Chikkodi have been announced as party candidates in the BJP second list of Lok Sabha nominees.

However, candidates for Belagavi and Uttara Kannada (earlier, Canara) seats are yet to be announced.

Ramesh Jigajinagi made an emotional speech before supporters in Vijayapura on Tuesday that he will stay a common party worker if he were not to be re-nominated. He lashed out at some vested interests, who, he said, were spreading rumours about his health. He denied suggestions that his political protege and relative Govind Karjol was trying to scuttle his chances.

The re-nomination of Mr. Gaddigoudar, a senior Panchamasali leader in the region, never seemed to be in question. The Bagalkot district BJP unit also had few claimants to the party ticket.

There are rumours that the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar is likely to be fielded as the BJP nominee in Belagavi in the place of Mangala Angadi, MP and widow of the former Union Minister Suresh Angadi.

It may be noted that Mr. Shettar’s son Sankalp Shettar is married to Mangala Angadi’s daughter Shraddha Angadi.

There are also rumours of Uttara Kannada (earlier, Canara) MP Anantkumar Hegde is likely to be discontinued. Two of the Assembly constituencies in Uttara Kannada (earlier, Canara) parliamentary constituency are Kittur and Khanapur that fall in Belagavi district.

A few BJP workers have begun a campaign against the possibility of Mr. Shettar getting BJP ticket from Belagavi. Some internet users shared memes and messages on social media platforms against Mr. Shettar. “We do not want party hoppers,” said one user. “Mahantesh Kavatagimath is our leader. He should become our MP,” said another.

Some said that local leaders should get ticket as they will protect their interests. Others said that they will not vote for outsiders. “Those who abandon the party for power, will not hesitate to abandon the constituency,” they said.

Some others shared a cartoon of Mr. Shettar trying to paint a “hand”, the Congress party symbol.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Katti, who is a former MP and younger brother of the former Minister late Umesh Katti, who is an aspirant for the Chikkodi ticket, asked his followers not to feel dejected about him not getting ticket. He sent a message on social media asking them to remain calm and work for the party.

The BJP high command has continued the candidature of Anna Saheb Jolle from Chikkodi. Mr. Jolle’s wife is Shashikala Jolle, BJP MLA from Nippani and former Minister.

Ms. Jolle has served as a national-level office-bearer of the Sahakara Bharati, a federation of co-operative societies, an institution affiliated to the Sangh Parivar.

