Some MLAs skip CLP meet, 72 make it

Some MLAs skipped the crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting convened here to discuss various issues confronting the coalition government and to introspect on the party’s dismal performance in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

A total of 72 MLAs attended the meeting chaired by CLP leader and coalition coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah. Seven MLAs abstained from the meeting without any intimation. They were R. Roshan Baig (Shivajinagar), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak), Subba Reddy (Bageppalli), V. Narayana Rao (Basavakalyana), Narayanaswamy (Bangarpet). Two Independents associated with the Congress, H. Nagesh (Mulbagal) and R. Shankar (Ranebennur) also abstained.

In some relief to the Congress, MLAs who have been expressing dissent, including B. Nagendra (Ballari Rural), B.C. Patil (Hirekerur), Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapura), Mahesh Kumathalli (Athani), Pratapgounda Patil (Maski), Basavaraj Daddal (Raichur Rural), Bheema Naik ( Hagaribommanahalli), Anand Singh (Vijayanagar), Seemanth Patil (Kagawad), J.N. Ganesh (Kampli) and K. Sudhakar (Chickballapur) attended the meeting.

A few abstained with permission.

Briefing presspersons about the decisions taken at the meeting, Mr. Siddarmaaiah said some MLAs did not attend the meeting owing to elections to the urban local bodies, and personal reasons.

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said the CLP passed an unanimous resolution asking AICC president Rahul Gandhi to continue as president of the party.

Mr. Rao said a joint legislators’ meeting of the Congress and the JD(S) will soon be held to evolve a consensus on various issues and ensure smooth functioning of the government. A meeting of the Congress Ministers has also been convened on Thursday.