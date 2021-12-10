Some MLAs could not vote in Vijayapura

Belagavi

10 December 2021 22:15 IST

As much as 99.86% voters turned up to exercise their franchise for the two-member constituency of Vijayapura-Bagalkot in the Legislative Council polls in the twin districts on Friday.

Vijayapura witnessed a turnout of 99.87% with 3,926 out of the 3,931 gram panchayat and urban local body members exercising their franchise. In Bagalkot, a total of 3,427 out of 3,432 elected members voted, taking the poll percentage to 99.85.

Minister Govind Karjol, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and Members of Legislative Assembly Anand Nyamgouda, A.S. Patil Nadahalli, Veeranna Charantimath voted in the morning.

Advertising

Advertising

However, due to lack of elected bodies in Vijayapura and in some other towns, Members of Legislative Assembly M.B. Patil, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Somangouda Patil Sasanur and Member of Legislative Council Sunilgouda Patil could not exercise their franchise.