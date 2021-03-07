Some Ministers being targeted for leaving Congress to join BJP: Basavaraj

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj on Saturday said a few Ministers, including him, were being targeted for leaving the Congress and joining the BJP, facilitating the latter’s move to form the government.
He was speaking to reporters at Mangaluru International Airport while on his way to Kukke Subrahmanya. The Minister is on a spree of temple visits, including Subrahmanya, Dharmasthala and Kateel on Saturday and Sunday.
Responding to queries regarding six Ministers filing a court plaint seeking injunction against publications, electronic media and social media platforms from carrying any defamatory information on them, he said they were being targeted. There was no other intention behind approaching the court. “We do not want our image sullied by such acts. It was to protect our dignity,” Mr. Basavaraj said.
The Minister said nothing had happened in Mumbai. If anything did happen, let those having proof make it public, he said, adding that they all had a clean image.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath