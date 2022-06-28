Some Ministers accused of claiming travel allowance for personal, party-related work

RTI information reveals ₹5,68,84,627 has been spent under this head in last two years

RTI information reveals ₹5,68,84,627 has been spent under this head in last two years

Bhimanagouda G. Paragond, an RTI activist, has accused Ministers of utilising public money and claiming travelling allowance for personal and party-related travelling.

Providing details here on Monday of expenses incurred on travelling obtained through RTI, Mr. Paragond said that Cabinet Ministers in the BJP-led government have claimed a sum of ₹5,68,84,627 as travel allowance in the last two years.

He said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has claimed travel allowance for visiting BJP top brass in New Delhi. The Chief Minister has also claimed travel allowance for visiting his home town on several occasions, he added.

As per details, some of the leaders who have claimed the highest travel allowance include the former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa with ₹39.84 lakh as travelling allowance during his tenure, Forest Minister Umesh Katti with ₹ 38.42 lakh, Agriculture Minister B.C .Patil with ₹38 lakh and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj with ₹29 lakh.

The Ministers were spending huge amounts on travelling, but there is no development or welfare in the State. He accused Mr. Bommai and his Cabinet Ministers of favouring their home districts and neglecting other areas in the State.