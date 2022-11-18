Some leaders in other parties want to join JD(S), claims Kumaraswamy

November 18, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

Ahead of the launch of JD(S) ‘Pancharatna Yatra’ at Mulbagal, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday visited the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills here and sought the blessings of the deity for the party’s success in the 2023 elections.

Accompanied by party leaders including Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda, former Ministers C.S. Puttaraju and Bandeppa Kashampura, Mr, Kumaraswamy offered puja at the temple and later proceeded to Mulbagal for the event. The former CM had the first list of the party candidates for the 2023 battle.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Kumaraswamy said the party’s first list of 100 candidates is ready and it will be released on an appropriate day. “Our H.D. Revanna (former Minister and Holenarsipur MLA) did not want to release the list today citing that the day is not suitable for it. The list will therefore be released in the party’s office at Bengaluru under the leadership of party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda,” the former Chief Minister said.

Mr Kumaraswamy claimed that his friends and well-wishers in other parties (without naming the Congress and the BJP) may join our party. “You are aware that the leaders in those parties are from the Janata Parivara. Perhaps, they have understood now and also due to ongoing political developments, they might be interested in coming back to our party. Let us wait and see,” he said.

The former Chief Minister said the people of Karnataka are fed up with the BJP government and wishing for a change and predicted that it won’t be coming back to power this time.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said “Kumara Parva” was launched in Chamundeshwari constituency during the last elections. The campaign for the 2023 elections will be launched here and the Pancharatna Yatra will conclude in March next year in Chamundeshwari constituency. Lakhs of people are expected to take part in the valedictory of the yatra in Mysuru. “Our aim is to win 123 seats,” he told reporters.

On the alleged theft of voter data in Bengaluru, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “It will not help the BJP in any way since the people are already disillusioned with the BJP government.”