Some Karnataka Ministers want govt. to do a ‘rethink’ on guarantee schemes, but CM and Dy.CM say no question of change

A few Ministers are mounting pressure on the Congress government in Karnataka to “rethink” the contours of the ambitious five guarantees schemes for the full five-year term, as many rich and middle-class families have been benefiting from the schemes, apparently at the cost of development works in the State.

They are in favour of revamping the guarantees by limiting the benefits only to the poor, while another section of Ministers have reiterated commitment to continuing them for full five years in the present form.

‘Rich’ beneficiaries

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi maintained that many doctors, engineers, government employees, and professionals have been availing of the benefits of the schemes such as Shakti (free bus travel for women) and Gruha Jyothi (free electricity up to 200 units a month for households).

He, however, made it clear here on Wednesday that he was not asking for discontinuation of the schemes. He appealed to the party high command to revamp the guarantees by limiting them to only the poor, which would reduce the burden on the State exchequer, by at least ₹10,000 crore annually.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, has set aside ₹52,000 crore for the five schemes for 2024–25.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa claimed that schemes such as Gruha Lakshmi and Anna Bhagya should be limited only to those living below the poverty line (BPL). A survey should be conducted to weed out bogus BPL cards and provide benefits only to the poor, he argued.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, while acknowledging that some leaders had informed him that many rich households have been availing of the benefits, reiterated that the schemes would continue this year as the Chief Minister had allocated funds in the State Budget.

The thinking among a section of leaders seems to stem from the party’s below-par performance in the Lok Sabha election as a signal that the guarantees would not yield “electoral dividend” to the party.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, however, has reiterated on several occasions that guarantees would continue for the full five-year term of the government.

Indira’s legacy

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday emphasised that the guarantee schemes would not be stopped even if BJP leaders try their best. Speaking after inaugurating the Congress Janasamparka Centre and an office of the Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee in the city, he said, “Indira Gandhi launched several welfare schemes. None of these schemes have been stopped even after several decades.”

“There is no question of stopping the guarantee schemes. Nor will we allow the BJP to stop these guarantees. This is the strength of the Congress.” Asked about MLAs being disappointed with the lack of funds due to the guarantee schemes, Mr. Shivakumar said, “It is absolutely incorrect. No Minister has said there is a lack of funds.”

Industries Minister M.B. Patil, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre have said the election guarantees would continue the full five-year term of the government.

