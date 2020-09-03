Some intra-State trains to operate as specials

Mangaluru

03 September 2020 22:48 IST

They include services from Bengaluru to Vijayapura, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Karwar

The Railway Board on Thursday approved South Western Railway’s proposal to operate six pairs of trains within Karnataka as special trains, including Hubballi-Mysuru, Bengaluru-Karwar and Bengaluru-Mangaluru.

Train No. 06581/06582 Hubballi-Mysuru-Hubballi special express will run from Friday and Saturday respectively to the timing of Train No. 16591/592 Hampi Express. The trains do not halt at Gauribidanur, Pandavapura, Penukonda, Malleswaram, Bannikoppa, Ginigera, Kanginahal, and Sisivinahalli.Train No. 06535/06536 Mysuru-Vijayapura-Mysuru special express will run from Friday and Saturday till September 8 and 9 respectively to the timing and path of Train No. 16535/536 Gol Gumbaz Express. The trains however do not halt at Amaravathi Colony, Annigeri and Nimbal.

The Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur express special (Train No. 06585/06586) would run from Friday and Saturday respectively to the timing of Train No. 16595/596 Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur overnight express. The trains do not halt at Yedamangala station.Bengaluru-Kannur-Bengaluru overnight express would run only till Mangaluru Central from Friday till further advice. Train No. 06515/06516 Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central-Bengaluru overnight express (four days a week via Kunigal) would run from Friday and Sunday respectively to the timing of Train No. 16511/512. They would not halt at Yedamangala.

Train No. 06517/06518 Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Bengaluru overnight express (three days a week via Mysuru) will run from Sunday and Saturday to the timing of Train No. 16517/518. These trains too would not halt at Yedamangala. Train No. 06931/06932 Belagavi-Shedbal-Belagavi Jan Sadharan special will run from Saturday to Wednesday.