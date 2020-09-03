Some intra-State trains to operate as specials

The Railway Board on Thursday approved South Western Railway’s proposal to operate six pairs of trains within Karnataka as special trains, including Hubballi-Mysuru, Bengaluru-Karwar and Bengaluru-Mangaluru.
Train No. 06581/06582 Hubballi-Mysuru-Hubballi special express will run from Friday and Saturday respectively to the timing of Train No. 16591/592 Hampi Express. The trains do not halt at Gauribidanur, Pandavapura, Penukonda, Malleswaram, Bannikoppa, Ginigera, Kanginahal, and Sisivinahalli.Train No. 06535/06536 Mysuru-Vijayapura-Mysuru special express will run from Friday and Saturday till September 8 and 9 respectively to the timing and path of Train No. 16535/536 Gol Gumbaz Express. The trains however do not halt at Amaravathi Colony, Annigeri and Nimbal.
The Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur express special (Train No. 06585/06586) would run from Friday and Saturday respectively to the timing of Train No. 16595/596 Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur overnight express. The trains do not halt at Yedamangala station.Bengaluru-Kannur-Bengaluru overnight express would run only till Mangaluru Central from Friday till further advice. Train No. 06515/06516 Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central-Bengaluru overnight express (four days a week via Kunigal) would run from Friday and Sunday respectively to the timing of Train No. 16511/512. They would not halt at Yedamangala.
Train No. 06517/06518 Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Bengaluru overnight express (three days a week via Mysuru) will run from Sunday and Saturday to the timing of Train No. 16517/518. These trains too would not halt at Yedamangala. Train No. 06931/06932 Belagavi-Shedbal-Belagavi Jan Sadharan special will run from Saturday to Wednesday.