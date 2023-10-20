Some educational institutions in Bengaluru have gender neutral washrooms and pride clubs, but more to go before becoming queer-friendly  

October 20, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - Bengaluru

A popular deemed-to-be university in southeast Bengaluru was recently in the news for sending a non-binary person (biologically female) home for wearing a lungi to the ethnic day celebrations on the campus. Similar dress coding instances and heteronormative culture in educational institutions begs the question of how inclusive colleges and universities in Bengaluru are, especially when it comes to the queer community.

Interactions with students, faculty members and managements of different educational institutions revealed that while a few institutions have led the way with gender neutral washrooms, pride clubs and on-campus counsellors, others have a long way to go, even with basic things like understanding pronouns.

Kiran Jeevan, Placements and Public Relations Officer, St Joseph’s University, said, “Our university is very inclusive. The preferred pronoun of every person is provided along with their programme details. We invite gay and transgender activists, and ensure that there is enough sensitisation on campus. We also have gender neutral washrooms (with no signage) on campus.”

However, there seems to be a lack of awareness about such facilities as a transfeminine person from St Joseph’s University said that she avoided drinking much water throughout the day to avoid the anxiety that comes from using the girls’ washroom on campus. “I usually wear a mask and avoid speaking when I go to the washroom. My friends, who are very supportive, accompany me,” she said.

National Law School of India University (NLSIU) and Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) also said they have gender neutral washrooms on campus. They also have queer cells and clubs, which conduct various activities for the community.

Support exists – but not from all sides

Most queer students, who spoke to The Hindu, said that their friends are understanding, accepting and affirming, and that the problems mostly exists with a select few members of the faculty and management.

“There are many ups and downs when it comes to college. While friends are supportive, teachers look at you differently when you dress differently. For instance, if a guy wears a tote bag or pearl necklace or a scrunchie, then he gets judged for the same,” said a gay student from a deemed-to-be university.

A faculty member from the same university, who is also queer, said that the institution is not as queer friendly as it should be. “There are a lot of homophobic people, including faculty members. Diversity is not welcome here. Students feel victimised. There are people from all streams who find it difficult to comprehend that homosexuals can be normal,” the faculty member said.

A queer student from another university highlighted that a section of people in colleges think that LGBTQ cells could turn into dating clubs, as they only associate the spectrum with sexual activities. “While many faculty members are understanding and we have a transgender professor, there is another section of people, including our classmates, who think that it is best to not talk about these topics,” the student explained.

Psychology departments in most institutions seem to be a safe haven for queer students. A non-binary student from a private university, who studies in the psychology department, said that while other branches had judgemental faculty members and people who made homophobic jokes, their department is extremely understanding.

“I came out to my teachers in the first month of college and told them that I was not comfortable with my legal name (except while taking attendance). They all respected my chosen name. There is a transfeminine person who wears sarees, which the faculty and our classmates are comfortable with,” he said.

Systematic change necessary

Students, managements of colleges and universities face their own challenges while trying to make campuses inclusive. A management member from a university in southeast Bengaluru said that with religious, linguistic and sexual minorities all being present on campus, ensuring that everyone gets the representation they ask for is difficult.

J. Surya Prasad, Vice-Chancellor, PES University, said that growing up should happen from all sides for a systematic change for better inclusivity. “With all the exposure from around the globe, today’s generation is very evolved. Today, it is all about inclusivity. Our university has committees in place for all kinds of students,” he said.

