Some disqualified MLAs leave for Delhi

Some among the 17 disqualified MLAs, who have filed a petition in the Supreme Court questioning their disqualification from the Legislative Assembly, left for New Delhi on Wednesday, a day after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa constituted his Cabinet by inducting 17 members.

A.H. Vishwanath, former JD(S) State president, who is among the disqualified MLAs, visited Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills on Wednesday before leaving for Delhi via Bengaluru.

While replying to reporters’ queries recently, the former Minister had said any decision on his joining the BJP Cabinet could be taken only after the Supreme Court gives its ruling on their petitions questioning their disqualification.

It is widely believed that the disqualified MLAs will join the BJP ministry if the apex court gives a favourable verdict. Sources close to Mr. Vishwanath said the former Minister was in New Delhi to request the apex court for an early hearing of the petition.

Incidentally, the BJP government has left a total of 17 berths vacant after its Ministry-making exercise on Tuesday. The constitution of the Cabinet by Mr. Yediyurappa had sparked off widespread disappointment among the hopefuls of a ministerial berth in the party.

Several districts such as Mysuru, from where Mr. Vishwanath hails, have no representation in the Cabinet.