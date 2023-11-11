Some disgruntlement over Vijayendra’s appointment

November 11, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

While there were many congratulatory messages and celebrations over B.Y. Vijayendra’s appointment as party chief, some simmering discontent was also discernible in some quarters. One BJP leader who obliquely expressed his discontent was former national general secretary C.T. Ravi, a Vokkaliga leader who was seen as an aspirant to the post.

He refused to say much beyond congratulating him, stating that whatever he says is likely to be “misconstrued”, though he “had some questions.” When pointedly asked if Mr. Vijayendra was the apt person for the post, Mr. Ravi said, “I should not get into that analysis... The party decides who should do what. While there are many who may be eligible, I believe the party has chosen right.” Other leaders, including V. Somanna and Aravind Bellad, refused to comment when asked about the party’s choice.