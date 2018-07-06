Some Congress leaders upset over budget

more-in

Hours after the presentation of the maiden State Budget of the coalition government on Thursday, a section of Congress leaders expressed their disappointment with it.

Neglect of development of north Karnataka and minorities has ruffled the feathers of a section of Congress leaders such as H.K. Patil, D.K. Suresh, B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, and Tanveer Sait.

Mr. Patil said the budget had left north Karnataka in the lurch with no specific allocation of funds and programmes. The minorities, who voted for the Congress and the JD(S), too have been totally sidelined in the budget.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Patil demanded that the Chief Minister announce new development projects for the north Karnataka region during his reply to the debate on the budget. He urged coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah to call an emergency meeting of the panel to discuss the issue and ensure justice to the region. However, he welcomed the mega farm loan wavier announced in the budget. Mr. Suresh criticised the budget proposal on reducing quantity of rice provided under the Anna Bhagya scheme from 7 kg to 5 kg a month per individual. “About 1.3 crore people belonging to BPL families will be severely affected by this,” he said. Mr. Sait and Mr. Khan criticised the budget for not announcing welfare schemes for the development of minorities.