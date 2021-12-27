Karnataka

Some changes in train services

South Western Railway will make some changes to train services due to emergency work at Yesvantpur Yard.

Train No 17392 SSS Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express leaving SSS Hubballi on January 7 will be regulated for 40 minutes en route. Train No 16228 Talguppa-Mysuru Daily Express starting from Talguppa on January 7 will be regulated for 20 minutes en route.

Some cancelled trains will run as scheduled: Train No 11014 Coimbatore-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Daily Express from Coimbatore on January 2 and March 3. Train No 12678 Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Daily Superfast Express from Ernakulam on March 2. Train No 12677 KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Daily Superfast Express from KSR Bengaluru on March 2.

And, the following trains will be cancelled: Train No 06560 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special from Mysuru on December 30, January 4, and 6. Train No 06559 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru MEMU Special from KSR Bengaluru on December 31, January 5 and 7.


