Some BJP leaders want Shettar to suffer defeat and quit politics, says Savadi

March 25, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Belagavi

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar is being made a sacrificial goat by the BJP high command that has asked him to fight the Lok Sabha elections from Belagavi, the former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said in Athani on Monday.

“Some BJP leaders are upset with Mr. Shettar for quitting the BJP and joining the Congress last year. They wanted to punish him for that. They know that he will not win from Belagavi, that is why they have given him ticket. They want him to suffer defeat and withdraw from politics. This is the holy month of Ramzan and Mr. Shettar is the Bali Ka Bakra,” Mr. Savadi, who too, like Mr. Shettar did, earlier quit the BJP to join the Congress, told reporters.

“I believe, therefore, that by choosing Mr. Shettar, the BJP has insulted the Angadi family in a way,” Mr. Savadi said.

The BJP leaders persuaded Mr. Shettar to rejoin the BJP not because they have any regard for his political career. “It is because his entry will help some other political leaders. If they really liked him, he should have been allowed to fight from Dharwad, his home constituency, and not Belagavi,” he said.

“The BJP leaders are well aware of the fact that there are many aspirants for party ticket from Belagavi. Several people sought ticket. Some leaders have been working in the field for over a year hoping to get ticket. Now, suddenly, Mr. Shettar has been nominated. That is not only an insult to the Angadi family but also a huge disappointment for dedicated workers,” he said.

Later, at a party rally, Mr. Savadi said that the Congress has decided to start Priyanka Jarkiholi’s campaign from Athani as it is strongly believed that any campaign that starts from Athani will succeed. He asked all workers to work hard to ensure the victory of the Congress nominee.

“A few days ago, senior leaders like Minister Satish Jarakiholi and others held a meeting in Athani about this poll campaign. All workers and leaders should devise election strategies and counter-strategies. Booth level teams should be formed and clear tasks should be distributed among them. We should tell the people that the government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has kept its promise of implementing five guarantees after coming to power. Over ₹55,000 crore are being spent annually for the five guarantees,” he said.

He said that Mr. Siddaramaiah recently launched an irrigation project that will cater to the irrigation needs of Athani taluk. “We know that residents of the eastern part of the taluk are suffering from drought. We are committed to finding a solution to the problem. Mr. Siddaramaiah has also sanctioned several other schemes and programmes and released thousands of crores in grants,” he said.

“You should contrast this with the reign of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa who flatly refused any grant for Athani taluk. When I requested him for money to tide over drought, he said that there was no money even for buying poison,” he said.

He also criticised the BJP leadership for denying ticket to K.E. Kanthesh, K.S. Eshwarappa’s son, by remaining blind to the contribution of Mr. Eshwarappa to the State BJP.

