Some BJP leaders already making provocative statements: Siddaramaiah

January 20, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

In the backdrop of the Ram temple inauguration programme in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the police to take preventive measures to ensure that no untoward incidents occurs.

“It has come to my attention that some miscreants are spreading false news and provoking innocent people,” he said in a statement, adding that people who come across such things should not panic but immediately inform the police. “Under no circumstances should anyone take the law into their own hands.”

Reacting to BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra’s statement that if any unfortunate incident occurs in the State, the Congress government will be held responsible, he said: “It seems to contain more of a threat and provocation than an intention to maintain peace. The government is aware of its duties.”

“The State government has noticed that some BJP legislators and MPs are already making provocative statements. If the BJP State president takes strict action against such individuals, it would ease the government’s task,” he further said.

The Chief Minister said God, religion, worship, and devotion should remain personal matters. “If these are kept personal, it will bring respect to God and religion, and welfare to society. This applies to followers of all religions,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.