Somashekar: Some Congress leaders hatched plan to defeat Gowda, Nikhil, Muniyappa

S.T. Somashekar, one of the disqualified MLAs, on Friday hit out at Congress leaders and alleged that a few senior leaders had “sketched a plan” to defeat JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda in Tumakuru, K. Nikhil in Mandya, and K.H. Muniyappa in Kolar in the general elections.

Defending Mr. Muniyappa’s criticism of the style of functioning of the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, Mr. Somashekar, who has been expelled from the Congress, alleged that the plan to defeat JD(S) candidates and Mr. Muniyappa was prepared at a residence of a former Minister in the city. Speaking to a private television channel, Mr. Somashekar said he would release an audio clip of the meeting after the Supreme Court rules on the petitions of disqualified legislators.

Mr. Somashekar also hit out at Mr. Rao for his comments against disqualified legislators.

Later, Mr. Rao hit back at Mr. Somashekar and said he was frustrated since he was expelled from the Congress and the Supreme Court deferred its ruling to next month.

“He [Mr. Somashekar] is neither in the BJP nor in the Congress. He had dreams of becoming a Minister and holding the Urban Development/Water Resources portfolios in the B.S. Yediyurappa’s Cabinet. “All his dreams got shattered. He is frustrated and desperate,” Mr. Rao said.

The KPCC chief said, “I am a disciplined worker of the Congress. I will be president till the party high command asks me to continue in the post.”