Somashekar questions Yogeshwar’s claims on BJP govt. formation

Mysuru

05 July 2021 19:02 IST

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar on Monday sought to question Forest Minister C.P. Yogeshwar’s claims of playing a role in the formation of the BJP government in the State.

Hitting out angrily at Mr. Yogeshwar without naming him, Mr. Somashekar said the BJP had come to power on the strength of 104 party MLAs, who had won in the 2018 Assembly polls under B.S. Yediyurappa’s leadership, and the support extended by 17 MLAs from Congress and JD(S).

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Somashekar, who was one of the 17 MLAs, said the BJP government could not have been formed if 104 MLAs had not won under Mr. Yediyurappa’s leadership. “Mr. Yediyurappa is a born activist, who has toured the length and breadth of the State and one cannot speak against him through the media every day.”

If there is a complaint against Mr. Yediyurappa, the same should be brought up during the BJP Legislature Party meeting.

Mr. Somashekar was reacting to the claims made by Mr .Yogeshwar in Mysuru on Sunday that his contribution to bringing the BJP to power in the State was being ignored.

The Minister for Cooperation also sought to make it clear that the 17 MLAs did not join the BJP based on the assurances given by Mr. Yogeshwar.

He also took a dig at Mr. Yogeshwar by questioning why he lost the Assembly elections if he were to be making such tall claims. “Peoplecannot speak against Mr. Yediyurappa on the street everyday”, Mr. Somashekar said.