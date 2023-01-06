Somashekar inspects venue of BJP’s SC Morcha meet

January 06, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, visited Lalitha Mahal Palace hotel in the city on Friday ahead of the two-day national executive meet of BJP’s Scheduled Caste Morcha scheduled to begin from January 7.

Mr Somashekar said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the meet on January 7. Office-bearers of the BJP’s SC Morchas from all over the country will arrive in Mysuru for the event, he said and added that all arrangements have been made for their welcome and stay in the city.

Mr Somashekar was accompanied by MLC and BJP SC Morcha’s State president Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and Mysuru City BJP president Srivatsa.