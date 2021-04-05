Somashekar defends CM’s work pattern

Mysuru

05 April 2021 22:49 IST

‘He can interfere in the work of any dept.’

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar on Monday defended Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s decision to release funds for various works through the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) by contending that the Chief Minister enjoyed absolute power to interfere in the affairs of any department when the Minister concerned does not respond to the pleas made by the MLAs or the general public.

Fielding reporters queries on RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa’s letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala against Mr. Yediyurappa for alleged interference in his department, Mr. Somashekar said the Ministers concerned of the departments are expected to respond to the representations made by the MLAs or the public.

If the Ministers do not respond properly, it is but natural for the complaints to reach the Chief Minister, he said. “Then Chief Minister will directly interfere in the matter. There is nothing wrong in that”, Mr. Somashekar said. The same holds good for all departments of the State government.

He said the purpose of appointing Ministers is to ensure that the works pertaining to the respective departments are carried out.

Mr. Somashekar said the MLAs had complained to Chief Minister that the funds were not being released by the RDPR Department even after they had been released by the Chief Minister. “So, the Chief Minister has intervened. There is nothing wrong in it.”

‘No interference’

Mr. Somashekar denied the allegations that the Chief Minister’s family members were interfering in the administration of the State.

Speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of late Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of his birth anniversary, he said the Opposition Congress leaders were unnecessarily dragging the name of Chief Minister’s son B.Y. Vijayendra and accusing the latter of interfering in the administration. “These charges are far from the truth.”

The government has Ministers, MLAs and the district administration to discharge the duties. Mr Vijayendra is only the vice-president of the party and his role is restricted to the affairs of the party, M.r Somashekar said.

He said the Congress leaders of Mysuru are worried about their relevance in politics if Mr. Vijayendra contests elections from Mysuru if the party permits him. Hence, they are unnecessarily dragging his name.

When his attention was drawn to the reported interference by Mr. Vijayendra in the administration of Mysuru, he shot back and asked whether he was a “rubber stamp”. He said he has been given a free hand to carry out the administration in Mysuru district as the Minister in charge of the district.The Chief Minister is capable of running the administration of the State as he has occupied the post on four occasions, besides having an experience of more than four decades in politics.

Without naming former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr .Somashekar said he knew the role played by the children of former Chief Ministers and would make it public at an appropriate time.

‘Waste of time’

He accused the Congress of wasting the valuable time of the State Legislature by restricting the discussion only to the CD involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi instead of taking up issues that concerned the general public.

He also recalled the alleged involvement of former Congress Minister H.Y. Meti in another such scandal during the tenure of the Congress.

With regard to questions raised on the fairness of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the government to probe the issue, Mr. Somashekar said the SIT comprises eminent and capable officials, who will not succumb to interference by the government.