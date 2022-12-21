Somashekar assumes charge as MUDA Chairman

December 21, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

Yashashwi S. Somashekar, a BJP leader from Mysuru, on Wednesday assumed charge as the Chairman of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The post was lying vacant for over five months after H.V. Rajeev demitted office on the instructions of the government. Mr Somashekar visited the MUDA office accompanied by his supporters to take charge. L. Nagendra, MLA, congratulated him on his appointment. Mr Somashekar, also a hotelier, was greeted by the office-bearers of the Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association.