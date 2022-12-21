  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Somashekar assumes charge as MUDA Chairman

December 21, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Yashashwi S. Somashekar after assuming charge as the Chairman of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Yashashwi S. Somashekar after assuming charge as the Chairman of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Yashashwi S. Somashekar, a BJP leader from Mysuru, on Wednesday assumed charge as the Chairman of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The post was lying vacant for over five months after H.V. Rajeev demitted office on the instructions of the government. Mr Somashekar visited the MUDA office accompanied by his supporters to take charge. L. Nagendra, MLA, congratulated him on his appointment. Mr Somashekar, also a hotelier, was greeted by the office-bearers of the Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.