Somanna’s remark causes a flutter

BJP leader V. Somanna’s reported statement that B. Sriramulu should become the Chief Minister of the State caused a flutter among the BJP leaders. Mr. Somanna, who is currently electioneering in Ballari city, on Thursday, while talking to presspersons, reportedly said that Mr. Sriramulu should become the Chief Minister.

However, later, Shobha Karandlaje, senior party leader, asked for a reaction, told presspersons that the party high command should take a decision on who would become the Chief Minister. Even Go. Madhusudhan, BJP spokesperson, said that the name of the Chief Ministerial candidate from the party will be authentic only if BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa makes a statement on the issue.

K.S. Eshwarappa, senior party leader, said that Mr. Somanna had said that Mr. Sriramulu should become the Chief Minister some time in the future.

Meanwhile, Mr. Somanna clarified to presspersons here on Friday that he wanted Mr. Sriramulu to hold the post of Chief Minister some time in the future. “I know about the capabilities of Mr. Sriramulu and after going round in the district for canvassing, I realised that he (Mr. Sriramulu) is also a powerful leader. That he should become the Chief Minister is my personal view. At present, the party high command has decided to make Mr. Yeddyurappa the Chief Minister. But Mr. Sriramulu should also become Chief Minister some time later,” he said.