Somanna tells party workers to ready for polls to local bodies

Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna on Friday told the party workers in Mysuru to get ready for the elections to the local bodies.

“All of us are awaiting when the elections to the local bodies, including the city corporations, will be conducted. It is the bounden duty of the government to conduct the elections. I am sure the government will hold the elections soon. The party workers must come together and face the elections,” he said, while addressing the party workers and leaders during his visit to the BJP office here.

The Minister claimed that the Congress appears to have been afraid of the alliance of the BJP and JD(S) in the State and therefore not interested to hold the elections.

“I asked a senior Minister in the State Cabinet when the elections are going to be conducted. The Minister told me that the party is worried about the alliance. I told him to let the people decide whom to vote for and therefore told him to tell the party to hold the elections soon. Let us see whether the guarantees have any impact on the elections,” Mr. Somanna said, in his address.

Mr. Somanna told the party leaders to look after the JD(S) leaders and workers well and work together for the success of the alliance. “The JD(S) leaders must be treated as your family members,” the Tumakuru MP told the BJP leaders and workers.

The Minister said the party is above everything. “All of us have to work together. Sometimes, mistakes happen but they should not come in the way of the success of the alliance.”

The Minister said he makes it a point to visit the party offices whenever he visits other states since he believed that party comes first.

Citing his recent visit to the Hyderabad-Karnataka region to review the railway development works, the Minister said he spoke to the Railway Minister and also the Railway Board Chairman on the need for operationalising the workshop in the region and providing at least 2,000 jobs to the locals.

The Minister credited former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha for the progress in railway development works in Mysuru, and added that tenders worth ₹300 crore are under process for completing the pending railway works.

“The works taken up during the tenure of Mr. Simha, will now be completed during the tenure of sitting MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. Mr. Wadiyar had not expected that he would become the MP. People and the party have accepted him, and he is now working for the constituency and the party. With the railway works in Mysuru, we need to set a benchmark.”

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, former MP Pratap Simha, former MLA Nagendra, T.S. Srivatsa, MLA, and others were present.