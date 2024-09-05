Somanna says he will raise the issue of teacher appointment with State govt.

Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna has said that he will discuss with the State government the issue of filling vacant posts of teaching staff in government schools in Yadgir district.

Speaking at a Sampoornata Abhiyan at a government school in Tadabidi village, Wadagera taluk of Yadgir district, on Wednesday, Mr. Somanna said that although the district requires 7,000 teachers, less than 3,000 teachers have been appointed so far.

“The situation is shocking. I will take up the matter with the State government,” he added.

He said that he will bring to the notice of the Union government the issue of fixing the minimum payment for Anganwadi workers and ASHAs who take care of children at Kusina Mane when working mothers take up work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Mentioning that Yadgir district stands 77th in the development index, he said that all possible efforts will be made to improve the position.

Jal Jeevan

Chairing a meeting in Yadgir on Wednesday, Mr. Somanna said that Jal Jeevan Mission and Jaladhare, projects have to be implemented effectively in the district.

“Under Jal Jeevan, 438 works have been completed recording 63% achievement, while under Jaladhare, there is just 40% achievement, including construction of a jackwell under the Narayanpur dam. Officers should take steps to ensure effective implementation of the works and complete those in progress,” he said.

He pointed out that there should be necessary progress in the coming days under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana, Krishi Sinchayi, Swachh Bharat Mission and also the programme to eradicate malnutrition.

Referring to poor performance of the district in board examinations, the Union Minister of State said that necessary programmes and reforms have to be taken to improve SSLC results.

“Yadgir district has been selected as an aspirational district to ensure overall development under the Union government’s NITI Aayog. Education, health and infrastructure sectors have to be improved considerably. Each scheme that is meant to uplift the lifestyle of people of the district has to reach them without any delay. As a Minister of the department concerned, I will assure people that honest efforts will be made to ensure train halts for the convenience of the travelling public,” he said.

After the meeting, he visited the railway station and inspected the ongoing works under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. He also undertook window trailing of the Yadgir-Wadi-Vikarabad-Secunderabad section.

Member of Legislative Assembly Sharanagouda Kandkur, Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela and others were present.