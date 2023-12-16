GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Somanna plans to meet BJP national leadership

December 16, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
V. Somanna

V. Somanna | Photo Credit:

The former Minister V. Somanna on Saturday said he would decide on his future political course after meeting the BJP’s national leadership in Delhi soon.

Mr. Somanna, who was in Mysuru on a private visit, told reporters that a delegation of four or five leaders would meet the party national leadership during December 20-22 period in the national capital.

While making it clear that he was not aspiring for a Lok Sabha seat, Mr. Somanna, fielding queries from reporters, said he would not like to discuss his defeat in the Assembly elections or conduct an introspection. “Whatever should not have happened has happened,” he remarked.

However, he said he had faced the defeat graciously and even the party leadership was aware of the matter.

Referring to the BJP’s victory in the recent Assembly elections in three States, Mr. Somanna said the country requires the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Somanna made light of BJP MLAs S.T. Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar attending a dinner meeting hosted for Congress MLAs. Both the MLAs were earlier in the Congress and just because they attended the dinner meet it “does not mean everything is not alright” in the party, he said.

