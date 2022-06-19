Somanna lays foundation stone for 1,447 houses in Kalaburagi under PMAY scheme

Along with 1,447 houses, an additional 500 will be constructed at Jeelanabad and M.S.K Mill locality and the works will be completed by January 2023

V. Somanna, Minister for Housing and Infrastructure Development, laying the foundation for the construction of 1,447 houses in Kalaburagi city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The government has identified 69,000 nomadic families across the State and has decided to construct houses for those deprived of shelter, Minister for Housing and Infrastructure Development V. Somanna has said.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for 1,447 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Kalaburagi (South) under the ‘housing for all’ scheme by the Karnataka Slum Development Board.

Mr. Somanna said that along with 1,447 houses, an additional 500 will be constructed at Jeelanabad and M.S.K Mill locality and the works will be completed by January 2023.

He asked Kalaburagi South MLA Dattatraya Patil Revoor to see that the houses will be allotted to genuine beneficiaries.

The ambitious Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has made affordable housing a reality. The scheme aims at constructing 5 lakh houses across the State, including 4 lakh in rural areas and 1 lakh in urban areas.

Of the 5 lakh houses, construction of 1.8 lakh houses had been completed. A below-poverty line family with an annual income of ₹1.2 lakh in rural areas and ₹3 lakh in urban areas are eligible for getting a house under the scheme.

There are 1,821 notified slums in the State and the State government has decided to provide housing facilities to all the families residing in them, and has allocated 8,620 acres of land for constructing houses to all the families.

Mr. Somanna urged the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board to extend financial assistance for providing basic amenities to slums in the region.

The State government had also identified 7 acres of land near Kengeri in Bengaluru for constructing 300 houses at an estimated cost of ₹150 crore.

Mr. Somanna asked the officials to give ownership certificates of the houses in the name of women in the family. He urged the beneficiaries to protect their houses.

Mr. Revoor thanked Mr. Somanna for allotting 1,000 additional houses for Kalaburagi, besides the 1,947 allotted for the seven slums.

There are 27 slums in Kalaburagi south constituency, highest in the Kalyana Karnataka region, and the government is committed to make Kalaburagi a slum-free city, and nearly 5,000 houses were constructed under various schemes during his tenure, he added.