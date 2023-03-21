ADVERTISEMENT

Somanna denies he will contest from Varuna if Siddaramaiah opts for seat

March 21, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Claiming that the BJP top leaders had given the responsibility of managing party affairs in Chamarajanagar district, Housing Minister V. Somanna on Wednesday refuted reports that the BJP will field him in Varuna in case former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is chosen to contest by the Congress high command.

“Do not create confusion. Mr. Siddaramaiah is a tall Congress leader. The BJP high command will decide who will contest against him. I have Govindarajanagar constituency and the leaders have asked me to go to Chamarajanagar,” he told reporters here. He said there were several candidates for Varuna and the party’s decision will be final. The Minister, however, recalled his role in the victory of Mr. Siddaramaiah by a wafer thin margin of 257 votes during the Chamundeshwari byelections.  

Mr. Somanna, who is believed to be eyeing Hanur constituency, has been sulking and allegedly made an attempt to join the Congress recently. The party high command is learnt to have intervened to prevent his exit.

Asked if Mr. Yediyurappa had promised ticket to Preetham Nanjappa in Hanur constituency, the Minister said: “I do not know what Mr. Yediyurappa has promised. You ask him. Why are you asking me?” He also said: “If I want to contest (from Hanur), nobody will stop me.”

On the alleged differences between him and Mr. Yediyurappa over distribution of tickets in Chamarajanagar, Mr. Somanna said the party will decide on the matter.

