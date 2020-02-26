Somanna defends Yatnal, while Cong. protests against remarks

The controversial statement of Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP MLA, who termed H.S. Doreswamy “a fake freedom fighter” and “a Pak. agent”, saw protests by some quarters while Housing Minister V. Somanna came in defence of the legislator.

Speaking at Koppal on Wednesday, Mr. Somanna accused the freedom fighter of creating a space for such controversies. He went on to advise Mr. Doreswamy to have “control over his tongue.” Mr. Doreswamy has been an active participant in anti-CAA protests.

When asked to respond to Mr. Yatnal’s remarks, Mr. Somanna said: “In such a ripe old age, Mr. Doreswamy too should have control over his tongue. One’s language reflects one’s personality. Now he has completed 100 years. Shouldn’t he understand the fact that he has been living in this country, which has a great history? Mr. Yatnal might have emotionally said a few words. But who created a space for him to utter such words?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders held a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises to condemn the statements of Mr. Yatnal.

In a separate press conference, farmer leaders, former legislators and social activists demanded strict action against Mr. Yatnal by the BJP. Farmers’ leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar and former MLA N.S. Khed said Mr. Yatnal, being a two-time MP and four-time MLA, should have reacted responsibly. Former Minister B.T. Lalitha Naik said: “This is a serious issue and a severe punishment is required for his outburst.”

A protest has been organised on Thursday at the Gandhi Bhavan to condemn Mr. Yatnal’s remarks.