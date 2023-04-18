Somanna being made a scapegoat: Siddaramaiah

April 18, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

Siddaramaiah

MYSURU

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said Housing Minister V. Somanna, who has been fielded against him in Varuna constituency as the BJP candidate, has been made a scapegoat by his own party.

“He (Mr. Somanna), who was not ready to contest in Varuna, is forced to fight against me in Varuna by B.L. Santhosh (BJP’s National Secretary-Organisation). He (Mr. Somanna) has also been offered a ticket for Chamarajnagar so that he contests in Varuna much against his wish. Mr. Somanna is going to be a scapegoat in the elections,” he told reporters in Mysuru.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who arrived at the Mysuru airport in a special flight for filing his nomination papers on Wednesday (April 19), said Mr. Somanna was contesting in Govindarajnagar in Bengaluru all these years but Mr. Santosh made him contest against me. “If at all he (Mr. Somanna) has done development work in Govindarajnagar, his son, who was also a ticket aspirant, could have been fielded there instead of Mr. Somanna. Why did the BJP deny ticket to Mr. Somanna’s son despite being a claimant?” he asked.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over his statement on according taluk status for Varuna after the BJP returns to power, Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to know what prevented M.r Bommai in giving the status to Varuna when the party was in power.

Accusing the BJP of making false promises on Varuna because of elections, he said Mr. Bommai should have stepped down if he was unaware that Varuna was not a taluk. “He (the Chief Minister) has now realised that it needs to be made a taluk since elections are on.”

When his reaction was sought to the BJP’s claim that Varuna would be announced a taluk in the first Cabinet meeting of the next government, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the BJP will not return to power. “I’m not 100 per cent but 200 per cent sure that the BJP will not come to power in the State,” he replied.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also accused Mr. Somanna, who is the Housing Minister, of neglecting Varuna and not allotting houses for the people in the constituency. “Who built four bridges, roads and houses, and ensured drinking water supply in Varuna? Who filled up lakes in the constituency? he asked.

The Leader of the Opposition alleged that the BJP was making untruthful promises in Varuna which will not work to lure voters in the constituency who he claimed are with him.

Asked whether BJP MLA S.A. Ramdas, who was denied ticket for Krishnaraja, will join the Congress, he said anybody can join the party accepting the party’s ideology and leadership.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he will interact with the party workers and supporters of Varuna ahead of filing his nomination papers on Wednesday.