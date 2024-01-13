GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Somanna asks to be accommodated in Rajya Sabha

January 13, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Senior BJP leader V. Somanna, who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday, said he had appealed to the party’s Central leadership to accommodate him in the Rajya Sabha and make him in charge of three Lok Sabha seats considered tough to win. He said the meeting was positive and he was hopeful.

Mr. Somanna has been disgruntled ever since he lost the Assembly elections from both Chamarajanagar and Varuna where he unsuccessfully contested against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Mr. Somanna had earlier pitched himself for the post of party president in the State and has been unhappy about B.Y. Vijayendra being appointed as party chief. He had recently held a “show of strength” meet in Tumakuru giving rise to speculations that he was keen to contest Lok Sabha polls from Tumakuru.

However, Mr. Somanna said he has asked to be accommodated in the Rajya Sabha. “Mr. Shah was very sympathetic to my situation, how I lost obeying the diktat of the party. He said I should be in the mainstream and that the high command has instructed the new president to make use of all seniors. I have asked the high command to make me in charge of three Lok Sabha seats. Mr. Shah said there is no question of making me sit at home,” he told reporters.

Mr. Somanna said that he was “satisfied” after the positive meeting with Mr. Shah. “I cannot reveal all details, but I have been assured that some issues will be sorted out. I am happy,” he said.

