Somanna asks officers to speed up work on railway projects

Published - November 14, 2024 08:03 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

V. Somanna, Union Minister of State for Railways, reviewed the progress of some projects in Belagavi on Thursday.

He held a meeting with railway officers and officers of the district administration in the Deputy Commissioner’s office. He asked officers to speed up work on the new Belagavi-Kittur-Dharwad railway line as it could enhance rail connectivity between the key districts of Belagavi and Dharwad, promising to boost socio-economic growth in the region.

Officers said that of the total of 888 acres of land required for the project, 600 acres was in Belagavi district and 288 acres in Dharwad district for the project.

Mohammad Roshan, DC, assured the Minister that the land acquisition process in Belagavi is on track, with around 80% of the required land expected to be acquired by December 2024 and the rest by January 2025. Divya Prabhu, Deputy Commissioner Dharwad, said that in Dharwad district, land acquisition was nearly complete except for a stretch of 42 acres. Mr. Roshan said the State government had asked officers to acquire the land as soon as possible and hand it over to the railways.

Mr. Somanna emphasised the need for accelerating the land acquisition process in both districts to ensure the project stays on schedule. He said the department planned to construct five Road Over Bridges and one Road Under Bridge in Belagavi district.

