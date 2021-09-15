Somalapuram Railway Station soon to handle iron ore freight movement

HUBBALLI

15 September 2021 19:21 IST

Divisional Manager of Hubballi Division of South Western Railway Arvind Malkhede has said that the Somalapuram Railway Station will soon be made available for handling iron ore benefiting sponge iron manufacturers.

He disclosed this to representatives of trade and industry bodies during meetings organised by the Business Development Unit (BDU) of Hubballi Division in Ballari, Hosapete region, recently. He said that the railway station will be ready very soon to handle iron ore and industries can make use of the facility.

At Ballari, Mr. Malkhede held a meeting with customers such as Karnataka Sponge Iron Manufacturer Association and others on the prospects of loading iron ore and coal to sponge iron plants located in the Ballari-Hosapete area.

Inspection of the railway station was carried out by a divisional team to throw it open for handling freight traffic. Mr. Malkhede inspected Goods Shed facilities at Ballari and sought feedback on increasing rail traffic.

During a visit to Kudtini, Mr. Malkhede held interactions with other industry representatives and briefed them about railway freight incentive policy circulars and mini rake loading facility that is being offered to meet the industry requirements.

At Tornagal and Hosapete, he assured Jindal Steel Works, BMM Ispat Limited, MSPL, A-One Steel and others of providing the best possible services and requested them to increase rail traffic. He said that officials will also be instructed to lend maximum support to merchants to facilitate the transportation of parcel traffic by rail.

Senior Divisional Operations Manager and Convener of BDU Krishna Chaitanya, Divisional Commercial Manager Arvind Herle and others accompanied Mr. Malkede during visits and meetings. The Railways has set up BDU headed by Senior Divisional Operations Manager to serve as a nodal point for speedy operationalisation of any new traffic proposals.