Solution eludes crowd management of a shrine in Bandipur

Solution to manage the number of devotees visiting a popular shrine located in the core habitat of Bandipur Tiger Reserve has eluded the Forest Department and is turning complex with each passing year.

The Beladakuppe Sri Mahadeshwaraswamy Temple is inside the Hediyala range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve and was a small shrine till 20 years ago. It used to draw a handful of people on normal days but the numbers would increase during the annual jathra festival that is conducted soon after Deepavali.

Though efforts have been made time and again to shift the temple to the buffer zone or outside the tiger reserve boundaries, it has been resisted by community members supported by local politicians. Though some of them are willing to have the shrine shifted the opinion is yet to gain widespread acceptance.

According to a complaint filed by conservation activist Giridhar Kulkarni, 1.32 lakh devotees visited the temple in 2019 but the number declined to 80,206 in 2020 and 36,418 in 2021 mainly due to COVID-19. But these numbers increased to 1,10,816 in 2022 and there has been upward trend year after year.

He had called for restrictions in the interest of both humans and wildlife as the area is a hotspot for human-animal conflicts. As a result of continuous exposure to humans, the wild animals could lose fear of humans and stray into villages aggravating conflict situation, said Giridhar Kulkarni who had filed a complaint with the National Tiger Conservation Authority

The temple management was handed over to the Muzrai Department or the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department. But the NTCA which inspected the temple site noted that the transfer of administration of a shrine which was in the forest, was contrary to the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, Forest Conservation Act, 1980 and the NTCA guidelines.

It also said that in the long-term interest of conservation of forests and to cause minimum disturbance to animals, to prevent spread of diseases and habitat loss, it was important to shift the rituals to outside the core area without hurting the religious sentiments of the people.

Conservationists have also suggested that the entry to the existing temple could be restricted only to the priests and the members of the trusts while another temple could be constructed for the benefit of devotees outside the forest boundaries. But neither has the NTCA directives nor the suggestions of conservation activists, found acceptance so far.

Mr. Kulkarni said the Revenue, Muzrai, and Forest Departments should take action to shift the celebrations outside the tiger reserve as per the NTCA recommendations at the earliest in the interest of wildlife conservation and to reduce human-animal conlfict which is very high in the region.