Solo painting exhibition begins

The eighth solo painting exhibition of M.M. Kannur, is being organised at Jahangir Art Gallery in Mumbai from December 18 to 24.
Having exhibited his works in over 40 parts of the country at national and international-level exhibitions, Mr. Kannur is also a recipient of the State’s Lalit Kala Academi.
Mr. Kannur will be showcasing around 50 of his works on different subjects. He has used forms such as pointillism and expressionism to draw his paintings. Inspired by people-centric issues, he has tried to depict issues such as corruption, terrorism and human emotions in his work. He has also used Hindu gods as subjects in his work.
Mr. Kannur has attempted to give adequate space to women in his paintings. He has portrayed various facets of a woman’s beauty and explored how this is as an intrinsic part of most women’s lives.
