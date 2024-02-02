ADVERTISEMENT

Solo act to be performed at Kalaburagi Rangayana 

February 02, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Mysuru-based Kavita Prakashan in association with Kalaburagi Rangayana will organise a solo stage play in Kannada titled “Khoudi” in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Khoudi is adapted from Kannada playwright and journalist Ganesh Aminghad’s work, the play will be directed by Jagadish R. Jane. Artiste Bhagyashree Pala will be performing her first solo.

The one-hour long solo stage play provides insights into the communities weaving multicolored traditional quilts across Karnataka.

