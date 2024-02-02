Solo act to be performed at Kalaburagi Rangayana 

Mysuru-based Kavita Prakashan in association with Kalaburagi Rangayana will organise a solo stage play in Kannada titled “Khoudi” in Kalaburagi on Sunday.
Khoudi is adapted from Kannada playwright and journalist Ganesh Aminghad’s work, the play will be directed by Jagadish R. Jane. Artiste Bhagyashree Pala will be performing her first solo.
The one-hour long solo stage play provides insights into the communities weaving multicolored traditional quilts across Karnataka.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT