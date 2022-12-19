Solid waste management plant to be inaugurated in Mysuru rural

December 19, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MYSURU

It in an initiative of Hasiru Dala, a non-profit organisation working for waste pickers and informal waste collectors in selected cities of Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

A solid waste management plant will be inaugurated at Nagawala gram panchayat in Yelwala Hobli on the outskirts of Mysuru on Tuesday.

It in an initiative of Hasiru Dala, a non-profit organisation working for waste pickers and informal waste collectors in selected cities of Karnataka.

A release said Hasiru Dala is committed to improving the lives of waste pickers by making their work visible and economically sustainable.

‘’We strive to integrate waste pickers into the formal Solid Waste Management landscape through policy advocacy, organising waste pickers and skill upgradation,’’ said Mr. R. Anil Kumar, Director, Hasiru Dala.

He said Hasiru Dala at present manages a few Dry Waste Collection Centres (DWCC) and one Zero Waste Management facility of Mysore City Corporation besides being engaged in raising Solid Waste Management (SWM) awareness among the citizens.

Urban Local bodies manage the municipal solid waste in the urban areas and the same should be adopted in rural areas as well, Mr. Anil Kumar added. This will help in sustainable waste management system in rural areas, he said.

In this connection, Hasiru Dala has joined hands with Ashraya Hastha Trust, Bengaluru and initiated the “Sustainable Solid Waste Management” project at Nagawala Gram Panchayat as a pilot with the support of the Gram Panchayat of Nagawala which has constructed a new waste management plant. Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda, MLA of Chamundeshwari constituency will inaugurate the plant.

