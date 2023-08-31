Solid waste management in corporation limits in twin cities stinking, say councillors

August 31, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Stating that solid waste management system in the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation is stinking, council members cutting across party lines took officials concerned to task in the monthly council meeting on Thursday.

Participating in the discussion on a call attention motion on waste management raised by Opposition leader Suvarna Kallakuntla, the councillors said that in several localities, including Old Hubballi, Navanagar, Gokul, Tarihal, door-to-door collection of solid waste is not being carried out forcing residents to dump waste at available open spaces, resulting in foul smell spreading to the entire locality.

They said that after 10 a.m., civic workers (pourakarmikas) are not to be seen in the wards and complaints are not redressed.

Expressing displeasure over the manner of functioning of officials concerned, they demanded the transfer of executive engineer of solid waste management Santosh Yarangali.

The former Mayor and BJP councillor Radhabai Safare even threatened to bring residents to the next council meeting, if cleaning issues in 11 wards of Zone No 10 are not addressed immediately.

BJP councillor Mallikarjun Gundur said that unless Mr. Yarangali is transferred, solid waste management in the twin cities will not improve.

Concurring with him, Congress councillor Kavita Kabber said that Mr. Yarangali has not attended a single meeting of the standing committee on health for the last one year. “In my ward, 23 pourakarmikas should be on duty, but there are hardly 15 workers. He does not answer phone calls and does not give respect to councillors,” she complained.

Replying to the issues raised by the councillors, HDMC Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi assured them that door-to-door collection will be streamlined. He clarified that repair works have to be taken up at the compactor stations and expert technicians from other States are required to attend to that work. These issues have affected solid waste management system in the twin cities, he said.

The issue of increasing corporation revenue collection was discussed at length at the council meeting. Auction of corporation property leased out, GI survey of property, recovery of long-pending property tax dues from educational institutions, government offices, railway station and airport should be done to increase revenue, the councillors suggested.

The municipal commissioner said that the auction process will be initiated after projects completed under Smart City scheme are handed over to the corporation.

The council passed a resolution congratulating ISRO scientists on the success achieved by Chandrayaan-3. The councillors also discussed the mode of felicitating the scientists.

Inaugurated

Prior to the monthly council meeting, the renovated council hall of the corporation was inaugurated by Mayor Veena Baradwad in the presence of Deputy Mayor Satish Hanagal and officials.

The hall has been renovated at a cost of ₹46.30 lakh. However, as there is no gallery for the public in the renovated hall, several citizens entered the media gallery causing problems to media persons covering the council meeting.

