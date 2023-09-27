ADVERTISEMENT

Soldier shoots at another over financial dispute in Belagavi district

September 27, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old Indian Army soldier who had come home on holiday was injured when another 32-year-old soldier on leave shot at him using his service gun over a financial dispute in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Nanjundi Laxman Budihal, working in Kashmir, shot at Basappa Mailappa Bambarga from Rajanakatti village near Gokak. The weapon used is a double barrel gun licensed to him in Kashmir.

The victim suffered an injury in his stomach. He has been admitted to hospital. The accused has been arrested. A case has been registered in the Ankalagi Police Station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US