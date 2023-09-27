Soldier shoots at another over financial dispute in Belagavi district

September 27, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Belagavi

A 32-year-old Indian Army soldier who had come home on holiday was injured when another 32-year-old soldier on leave shot at him using his service gun over a financial dispute in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Nanjundi Laxman Budihal, working in Kashmir, shot at Basappa Mailappa Bambarga from Rajanakatti village near Gokak. The weapon used is a double barrel gun licensed to him in Kashmir.

The victim suffered an injury in his stomach. He has been admitted to hospital. The accused has been arrested. A case has been registered in the Ankalagi Police Station.

