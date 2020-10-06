Solar projects may come under lens

On October 5, the CBI raided 14 premises linked to Mr. Shivakumar and his brother and MP D.K. Suresh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is not only probing the disproportionate assets allegedly amassed by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar, but is also digging into “certain specific decisions by him” when he was Energy Minister of the State, to see whether there was any quid pro quo involved, CBI sources said.

Most of these instances are reportedly related to the solar power sector, which received a big boost in the State during Mr. Shivakumar’s tenure but was also dogged by controversies.

The CBI has taken the check period for the disproportionate assets investigation to be from April 1, 2013, to April 30, 2018 — the financial years during which he was Energy Minister in Karnataka. “Proving that he amassed disproportionate assets while holding public office is itself proof of corruption. But the case will only be strengthened if the prosecuting agency finds specific instances of quid pro quo and a money trail to establish corruption. The CBI probe will focus on this aspect as well,” a source in the agency said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has probed the complex web of financial transactions of the former Minister and his associates, not only booked him for money laundering, but also recommended a CBI probe under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The ED has reportedly shared leads on instances where illegal gratification is suspected. Most of these relate to solar power projects and the alleged interests his associates acquired in the sector when he was Minister, sources said.

Questioned earlier

The ED had earlier questioned MLA for Belagavi Rural Lakshmi Hebbalkar, a close associate of Mr. Shivakumar, and the KPCC chief’s daughter Aishwarya Shivakumar over their alleged interests in solar power plants, acquired when he was Minister.

The ED had also probed six solar power plants at Hagaribommanahalli, Ballari district, on the suspicion that they were benami properties of Mr. Shivakumar. The rooftop solar power generation scheme of 2016, which was also dogged by allegations of corruption, is also being looked into. Not just that, other power purchase agreements inked during his tenure are under the scanner, sources in the CBI said.