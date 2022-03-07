Solar energy generation expected to grow by leaps and bounds

Area under roof power generation using solar panels may go up by another billion square metre area by 2030

Area under roof power generation using solar panels may go up by another billion square metre area by 2030

Pointing to the rapidly expanding area of solar energy generation in India, Sanjay Khot, an expert in energy auditing and principal of Sharad Institute of Technology in Maharashtra, said that clean and green energy generation in the country is growing by leaps and bounds.

Delivering a special lecture on Energy Auditing at the National Webinar on Energy Audit and Electric Vehicle organised by the Energy Engineering and Electrical and Electronics Department at Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi on Sunday, Dr. Khot said that the area under roof power generation using solar panels alone is likely to increase by another billion square metre area by 2030.

“Energy auditing for augmenting power generation and its use is crucial. Energy audit is verification, monitoring and analysis of the use of energy. Energy auditors also provide suggestions and recommendations for energy efficiency. Energy audit will also help in arriving at cost-benefit analysis and action plan to reduce energy consumption,” Dr. Khot said.

Giving a brief introduction to the key aspects of energy auditing and different kinds of instruments used in energy auditing, he also stressed on the need for increasingly using LED lights and 5 star-rated appliances in houses and offices for achieving optimum energy saving.

Dr. Khot also gave an insight into the concept of zero energy building, where lighting and all electricity needs of buildings are met through the use of renewable energy. He pointed out that one structure in IIT Mumbai followed the concept of zero energy building.

“Those who have completed an engineering course in Mechanical, Electrical and Energy faculty are eligible for participating in the Energy Auditor examination where they have to clear four subjects to become eligible,” Dr. Khot added.

V. Sandeep, another expert in Electric Vehicles and Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering at the National Institute of Technology in Andhra Pradesh, referred to a recent study and said that more than a billion electrical vehicles will be added to the existing strength in India by 2050.

“Universalisation of electric vehicles in the country will open new vistas of employment opportunities for qualified engineers. As per the Automotive Mission Plan 2026 of the Union Government, an estimated 65 million jobs will be created in the automobile sector. The Union Government has already made it mandatory for automobile companies to ensure that electric vehicles will account for at least 30% of the total vehicle production by 2030. This will result in the installation of a large number of smart charging facilities for electric vehicles throughout the country paving the way for more employment opportunities,” he said.

He added that the Union Government has announced its plan to install 10,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country in the next two-three years.