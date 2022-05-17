Software templates for govt. should be only in Kannada: Bommai
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said a notification would soon be issued making it clear that templates in software related to the government should be mandatorily in Kannada.
Launching the e-Kannada Yojane in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the Chief Minister stressed the need for preparing a Bill for comprehensive development of Kannada language.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.