Software templates for govt. should be only in Kannada: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said a notification would soon be issued making it clear that templates in software related to the government should be mandatorily in Kannada.

Launching the e-Kannada Yojane in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the Chief Minister stressed the need for preparing a Bill for comprehensive development of Kannada language.


