Software glitch affectsproperty registrations

MYSURU

02 April 2019 09:23 IST

Malfunction at Sub-Registrar (South) office

Property registration and other services at the Sub-Registrar Office (South) at Ramakrishna Nagar ‘I’ Block near Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle here have come to a full stop since past three days over a software malfunction.

IT professionals could not detect the fault that prevented scanning of documents in the beginning but have now managed to locate the cause for the error.

The public were severely inconvenienced as registrations had been affected, especially during the end of financial year. The busy office wore a deserted look with services coming to a halt.

Advertising

Advertising

Mysuru District Registrar Vijayalakshmi Inamdar told The Hindu that the ‘glitch’ had been detected and will be attended to by software professionals. Fee payments

“Hopefully, by Tuesday, the problems will be resolved and normal services will be resumed,” she said.

Ms. Inamdar said the system was not accepting scanning of documents, resulting in the disruption.

The Inspector General of Registration and the Commissioner of Stamps has issued an order for restoring the glitch, roping in software professionals for overcoming the issues.

“A team of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) will work on the software and get the problems resolved soon,” Ms. Inamdar said.

Fee payments

Also, the Sub-Registrar Offices of both North and South were been facing the problem with regard to the acceptance of fees - stamp duty, cess and registration costs - paid by the public in the form of demand draft (DD) if Khajane-2 Software encountered any error. “Raising challans towards the payment of fees had been made mandatory instead of payment through the DD since over one-and-a-half months. There is no alternative mode if challans were not accepted by the software. Only the North and South offices were facing this problem while the system was functioning without any hitch in West and East offices in Mysuru,” according to sources.

The public can get their DDs refunded immediately with the banks in case of an error or disruption in registrations but challans have to be refunded only at the government level, which used to take time.

“There were a number of challans pending for reimbursement. Until the software becomes stable, some alternatives need to be worked out to prevent interruptions and disruptions in extending routine services at the offices,” they suggest.

However, Ms Inamdar said the issue over Khajane-2 software faced by the two Sub-Registrar offices has not come to her knowledge.