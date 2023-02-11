Software engineer detained in Bengaluru over suspected terror links

February 11, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Internal Security Division (ISD) of the Karnataka police picked up a software engineer from the city for his alleged links with proscribed terror organisations, early on Saturday. Sources in the Karnataka police said he had allegedly planned and attempted to shift his family to Afghanistan, through Iran. The NIA, in a statement, said that it conducted raids at Thanisandra in Bengaluru, and at Palghar and Thane in Maharashtra and detained two terror suspects.

Mohammed Arif, picked up from Bengaluru, is in his early 30s and is married and has a son. The family resided in a rented accommodation at Thanisandra. He had been working for a well-known software firm for the past two years. Arif was allegedly self-radicalised online, heavily influenced by propaganda material of the Islamic State and was allegedly in constant touch with handlers online.

“Inputs revealed that these two suspects were in contact with foreign-based online handlers affiliated to proscribed terrorist organisations over encrypted communication platforms, and that they were involved in a conspiracy to radicalise youth over social media platforms and provoke them to indulge in acts of violence and terrorism,” the NIA said in a statement.

A senior official from Karnataka police said Arif had applied for a visa with the Iran embassy for his entire family, but had provided only one-way tickets to Iran, raising the red flag. This set alarm bells ringing as Iran was often used as a route to illegally infiltrate into Afghanistan, the official claimed.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra appreciated the team’s efforts in apprehending the terror suspect before he fled the country.