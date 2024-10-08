Software Development Institute receives Chief of Air Staff citation  

The Bengaluru-based Software Development Institute (SDI), on the occasion of the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), received the coveted Chief of Air Staff citation for the Operational Support Role at a ceremony held at AFS Tambaram.

The citation was handed over by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh and received by Air Vice Marshal K.N. Santosh, commandant SDI and MWO (HFO) S Singh.

The SDI was established in the year 1992 with the mandate to undertake in-house design, development, integration and testing of new airborne systems and weapons of the IAF fighter aircraft.

“Its motto ‘, Invisible Work, Unlimited Capability’, highlights the extensive work that the institution does in the background to ensure the operational preparedness and warfighting capability of the IAF,” the Ministry of Defence said.

The Chief of the Air Staff awarded SDI the unit citation for its contribution in the areas of indigenous airborne software, Design and Development (D&D), the sustenance achieved in ensuring R&D setup in airborne software and simulation software, and fully establishing itself as the powerhouse for the airborne software D&D.

